Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is limited in Wednesday’s practice by a concussion

While cornerback Jimmy Smith’s presence under the “Did not participate” designation on the Ravens’ injury report Wednesday was expected, the listing of left tackle Ronnie Stanley under “Limited participation” was not.

Stanley was limited by a concussion, which — considering that the team is coming off a bye week — might have occurred during practice. Unavailable after practice for comment, Stanley had been bothered by a right shoulder injury in his previous two starts.

Smith has battled an Achilles tendon ailment since a Week 4 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tight end Nick Boyle (toe), wide receiver Michael Campanaro (shoulder), rookie safety Chuck Clark (hamstring), running back Terrance West (left calf) and rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams (hamstring) practiced fully.

The Ravens (4-5) could be at full strength when they meet the Green Bay Packers (5-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay practiced without three starters in right tackle Bryan Bulaga (torn ACL in right knee), strong safety Morgan Burnett (groin) and running back Ty Montgomery (broken ribs). Bulaga and running back Aaron Jones (sprained MCL in left knee) are not expected to play Sunday, but Montgomery is hoping to suit up.

Justin McCray (ankle) — who is listed as the starting right tackle in Bulaga’s place — and outside linebacker Nick Perry (foot) participated on a limited basis. Quarterback Brett Hundley (hamstring) practiced fully.

