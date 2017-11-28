Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley ‘heard something pop’ in right knee, but finished Monday's game

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley appeared to suffer a serious right knee injury in the first quarter of Monday night’s 23-16 win over the Houston Texans. But after sitting out one play, the organization’s 2016 first-round draft pick was back on the offense’s next series.

After the game, Stanley said he thought he might’ve torn the ACL in his knee at the time of the injury.

“At the time, I thought I was pretty much done,” he said. “That’s exactly what it felt like. My knee has never been twisted like that before. I heard something pop, and I thought it was really bad. I was thinking the worst.”

Center Ryan Jensen said he was the one who fell against Stanley’s leg, but Stanley refused to blame his teammate.

Stanley, who had missed the team’s previous game against the Green Bay Packers because of a concussion and was listed as questionable for Monday’s game, did not appear to be able to put much weight on his right leg as he walked off the field and under a tent on the team’s sideline. But he said the pain began to dissipate after a little time, and he wanted to continue playing.

“There was a part of me thinking, ‘What if this is something serious and you make it worse?’” he said. “But at the same time, I’m going to go out there and play until something in my body says you can’t do anything anymore. That’s what pretty much made the decision for me, to just keep going.”

Stanley was needed against Houston outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, who had one sack and two quarterback hits and one tackle for loss in the first half. But he was shut out in the second half.

“I thought I did pretty well,” Stanley said. “It was a good challenge for me and him both. That’s what you want, being a competitor – to go against people that are going to make you better. I think we definitely got better going against each other. It was a great challenge.”

