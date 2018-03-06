With Allen Robinson not getting tagged, Ravens have more receiver options than expected

It was only about a week ago when it appeared the Ravens would not only not have a chance to add Jarvis Landry but that they were going to be shut out of any opportunities to bid on the other top free-agent wide receivers as well.

The Ravens are still in the mix to acquire Landry, who was given the franchise tag by the Miami Dolphins. However, it appears unlikely he’ll be on the Dolphins for much longer. Miami is exploring trade possibilities for the receiver. The Ravens are interested, although the prospect of giving up a high draft pick, plus having to sign Landry to a lucrative long-term deal, certainly is challenging for a team that doesn’t have a lot of salary cap space and needs its draft picks to fill numerous holes.

But Landry, 25, is suddenly not the team’s only high-end potential free-agent option. The Jacksonville Jaguars have informed receiver Allen Robinson that he will not be tagged despite speculation a few weeks back that he would. The Jaguars are still trying to work out a long-term extension with the receiver, but Robinson is currently in line to hit the open market when free agency begins March 14.

Robinson, 24, averaged 67 catches and 944 receiving yards over his first three seasons with the Jaguars after they picked him in the 2014 second round out of Penn State. During that span, he scored 22 touchdowns.

Robinson tore his ACL in the Jaguars’ regular-season opener this past season and there are obvious questions about his health. However, his production, talent and age will make him one of the most popular targets for receiver-needy teams.

According to CBS Sports, the Los Angeles Rams also won’t be tagging wide receiver Sammy Watkins before Tuesday’s deadline. Like Robinson, there had also been reports several weeks back that Watkins would be tagged before hitting the open market.

Watkins, 24, caught 39 balls for 593 yards and eight touchdown receptions last season for the Rams. He’s missed 12 games because of injuries over the past three seasons, but when he’s healthy, he has all the traits of a No. 1 receiver.

If Robinson and Watkins hit the open market — and it’s still possible they sign with their current teams before other teams get a chance to make them offers — the Ravens figure to have a lot of competition for them. However, the more quality options available, the better chance the Ravens have of landing one.

