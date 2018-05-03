Ravens waive DB Robertson Daniel as team opens up roster spot for undrafted free-agent class

The Ravens waived cornerback Robertson Daniel Thursday in their latest move to open up roster spots for their undrafted free-agent class.

They also waived running back John Crockett Wednesday.

Daniel, 26, was originally signed to the Ravens’ practice squad during the 2016 season. He was elevated to the active roster in late October of that year and played in one game against the New York Jets, seeing action on special teams. He finished the 2016 season on the practice squad.

The former Brigham Young defensive back was released with an injury settlement last September. He was re-signed to the team’s practice squad a couple of months later.

Daniel has also had stints with the Oakland Raiders, Green Bay Packers and Washington Redskins.

