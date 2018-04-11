New Ravens QB Robert Griffin III: 'I probably haven't felt this good since I came out of college'

A year out of football can do a quarterback like Robert Griffin III some good.

The new Ravens backup quarterback said at his introductory news conference Wednesday that after years of promise spoiled by injuries, “I probably haven't felt this good since I came out of college.”

Selected No. 2 overall by the Washington Redskins in the 2012 NFL draft and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Griffin started five games for the Cleveland Browns in 2016, his last action in the league. He was released in March 2017 and didn’t sign anywhere last season.

Griffin, 28, said he feels like he’s 25, but has learned to better protect himself in the pocket and while scrambling, where he was most dangerous as a Heisman Trophy-winning dual threat at Baylor and in his early years with the Redskins.

“I think that's kind of what [the Ravens] are excited about, [which] is I'm not just relying on what I did in the past,” Griffin said. “I want to show them the player that I am, the player that I can be moving forward. So it's time to let that stuff go and move forward as a new player, a better player, a grown player. And that's what I'm excited about and I'm glad that they saw that in me and have given me this opportunity.”

Check back later for more coverage on Griffin.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer