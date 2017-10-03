Under John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 32-42 on the road in the regular season, 3-5 on West Coast trips

With the Ravens about to embark on their first West Coast trip in two years, facing the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, we thought we’d take a look at how they’ve fared on the road under coach John Harbaugh.

The Ravens were close to .500 on the road under Harbaugh until the 2015 and 2016 nonplayoff years hit. During each of those two seasons, they were 2-6 on the road.

They were 3-2 on West Coast trips until 2015, when they lost all three trips, including brutal back-to-back losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in weeks 6 and 7. They had stayed on the West Coast between games, but it didn’t help avert two losses.

Going to Oakland has been a mixed bag. Most recently, the Ravens lost, 37-33, in 2015. In 2009, they beat the Raiders, 21-13, in the final game of the regular season.

In the playoffs, the Ravens have gone 7-5 on the road under Harbaugh.

Here is a season-by-season look at the Ravens’ road records and West Coast trips:

2008

Overall record: 11-5

Road record: 5-3

West Coast trips: None

Road playoff record: 2-1

2009

Overall record: 9-7

Road record: 3-5

West Coast trips: 2-0; beat San Diego, 31-26, on Sept. 20; beat Oakland, 21-13, on Jan. 3

Road playoff record: 1-1

2010

Overall record: 12-4

Road record: 5-3

West Coast trips: None

Road playoff record: 1-1

2011

Overall record: 12-4

Road record: 4-4

West Coast trips: 0-2; lost to Seattle, 22-17, on Nov. 13; lost to San Diego, 34-14, on Dec. 18

Road playoff record: 0-1

2012

Overall record: 10-6

Road record: 4-4

West Coast trips: 1-0; beat San Diego, 16-13 in overtime, on Nov. 25

Road playoff record: 2-0

2013

Overall record: 8-8

Road record: 2-6

West Coast trips: None

Road playoff record: None

2014

Overall record: 10-6

Road record: 4-4

West Coast trips: None

Road playoff record: 1-1

2015

Overall record: 5-11

Road record: 2-6

West Coast trips: 0-3; lost to Oakland, 37-33, on Sept. 20; lost to San Francisco, 25-20, on Oct. 18; lost to Arizona, 26-18, on Oct. 26

Road playoff record: None

2016

Overall record: 8-8

Road record: 2-6

West Coast trips: None

Road playoff record: None

2017

Overall record: 2-2

Road record: 1-1

West Coast trips: N/A

Road playoff record: N/A