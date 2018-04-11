Ravens introducing new backup quarterback Robert Griffin III on Wednesday

The Ravens are introducing quarterback Robert Griffin III at a news conference Wednesday morning at the Under Armour Performance Center.

Griffin was out of football last season after being let go by the Cleveland Browns in March 2017.

When Griffin reached an agreement with the Ravens last week, some on local radio and social media wondered why the team selected Griffin over fellow free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick. You can take a closer look at the two here.

From the Ravens’ standpoint, they have signed a quarterback who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 draft, was NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and has led a team (the Washington Redskins) to the playoffs.

In 10 seasons with the Ravens, starting quarterback Joe Flacco has missed just six games, starting 154. But he sat out training camp last year and clearly struggled with a back injury the first half of the season.

Flacco is 33 years old and makes about $22 million a year. Although owner Steve Bisciotti said at his “State of the Ravens” news conference in February that the team is not looking for Flacco’s replacement, don’t be surprised if the team selects one this month, as the position is considered deep in this year’s draft.

And now the Ravens have Griffin.