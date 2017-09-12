Ravens' first Super Bowl-winning team will have reunion Saturday in Baltimore

The Ravens’ Super Bowl XXXV-winning team will have a reunion Saturday as a prelude to the 2017 team starting its home schedule, and the public is invited to purchase tickets.

Coach Brian Billick and at least 25 members of the organization’s first Super Bowl-winning squad will get together at Pier 5 Curio, a Hilton collection hotel, for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres with guests. The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m.

General admission tickets are $100 per person and tickets to the exclusive VIP area are $200 per person. They can be purchased online by visiting www.livingclassrooms.org and clicking on “Events.”

Proceeds from the event will support programs at Living Classrooms Foundation, the Brigance Brigade Foundation and the NFL Alumni Association.

Living Classrooms Foundation provides hands-on education, job training and health and wellness programs for disadvantaged youth. The Brigance Brigade, created by former Raven O.J. Brigance and his wife, Chanda, works to improve the quality of life for people living with ALS. The NFL Alumni Association is an advocate for all former players and raising funds for youth charities.

