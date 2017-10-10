Ravens re-sign Bobby Rainey with starting RB Terrance West expected to miss time with calf injury

The Ravens have brought back a familiar face after losing starting running back Terrance West to a calf injury in Sunday’s victory over the Oakland Raiders.

Looking to add depth and experience at the running back position, the Ravens announced Tuesday that they’ve re-signed veteran Bobby Rainey who was with the team in training camp and also started his NFL career in the organization.

To make room for Rainey on the 53-man roster, the Ravens released offensive tackle Dieugot Joseph who was inactive for all three games after the Ravens signed him on Sept. 19.

Rainey, 29, has played parts of five NFL seasons after entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Ravens in 2012. In 61 career games, including 11 total starts for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013 and 2014, the diminutive back has 1,053 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 266 carries and 71 receptions for 530 yards and two scores.

Rainey re-signed with the Ravens just before the start of training camp after the team learned that Kenneth Dixon would likely miss the entire 2017 season with a knee injury. Rainey had 17 rushes for 75 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 24 yards in the preseason.

However, he was released following the final preseason game and wasn’t signed elsewhere. He represents a solid stopgap option for the Ravens who are hopeful that West won’t be out too long and who also know that Danny Woodhead, who is currently on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, is eligible to return to game action on Nov. 19 against the Green Bay Packers.

After starting four of the first five games for Ravens, West sustained a left calf injury on his second carry Sunday. He took an MRI yesterday and while head coach John Harbaugh declined to give a timetable for his return, the team is hopeful that he won’t be out for too long.

With West sidelined, the Ravens plan to rely heavily on Alex Collins and Buck Allen. Rainey could also enter the mix and help out on special teams.

The Ravens also made two practice squad moves Tuesday, re-signing center Derrick Nelson and defensive tackle Kapron Lewis-Moore, and releasing tight end Ryan Malleck and defensive back Ronald Martin.

Nelson was with the team in training camp. His addition comes after the Ravens lost another interior offensive lineman, Matt Skura, to an injury in the Raiderse’ game. Skura is expected to be sidelined in the two-to-four-week range with an MCL sprain in his knee.

Lewis-Moore returns to the organization that drafted him out of Notre Dame in the sixth round in 2013. He spent parts of four seasons with the Ravens but he played in only five NFL games during that span as injuries held him back.

Lewis-Moore signed with the Chicago Bears, the Ravens’ opponent Sunday, over the summer, but he was released before the start of the season.

The Ravens have gotten thin along the defensive front with defensive end Brent Urban out for the season and Brandon Williams (foot) and Carl Davis (hamstring) currently sidelined.

