Mike Preston's report card after the Ravens' 23-16 win over the Texans

Quarterback: Joe Flacco didn't have a lot of time early in the game, but he wasn't much better when the protection was good. He is more inaccurate now than any time during his career and has no cohesiveness with his receivers. There are times when the Ravens look like they haven't practiced. Grade: D

Running backs: Alex Collins made something virtually out of nothing. He was often getting hit before he got to the line of scrimmage but still got yards because of his quickness and good body lean. Backup Danny Woodhead was a weapon out of the backfield as a receiver but Flacco is relying on him too much. The good teams, which are few in the AFC, will eventually start taking him away. Grade: B

Receivers: The Ravens don't have a dominant player on offense, especially at receiver. Mike Wallace isn't dependable and Jeremy Maclin disappears from games. Tight ends Maxx Williams and Nick Boyle can work the short-yardage game but the Ravens don't have a player who can take control of the game. Grade: D

Offensive line: The Ravens got mauled up front and the group had trouble containing outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney. Flacco got pressured a lot and there was too much penetration on running plays. The Ravens couldn't run inside the tackles. Grade: D

Defensive line: The Ravens controlled Houston's running game, which had been ranked No. 6 in the NFL entering the game. Tackles Brandon Williams and Michael Pierce were dominant in the middle. The Ravens got pushed around early in the game, but that didn't last long. Grade B

Linebackers: The Ravens gave up a lot of passing yards in the middle of the field. That used to be the old way to attack the Ravens defense when the linebackers weren't getting deep enough drops. The Ravens were strong in run support and Terrell Suggs was outstanding at times getting pressure on quarterback Tom Savage, including two sacks. Grade: C

The Ravens play the Houston Texans in a Monday night game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Secondary: The Ravens had too many pass interference penalties and they couldn't contain Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins. There were times when the Ravens were in position to make plays but didn't turn around to find the ball. Houston attacked and beat cornerback Jimmy Smith several times. Grade: D

Special teams: Punter Sam Koch might be challenging Flacco for the starting quarterback job this week after his completion on a fake punt. Justin Tucker came through, converting on three field goals. Receiver Chris Moore continues to make a name for himself on these units. Grade: B+

Coaching: The Ravens were lethargic at the start of the game and they couldn't manufacture any pressure on Savage. The Ravens pretty much have given up on offense using devices like fake punts and the Wildcat offense. This offense is terrible to watch. Grade: C-