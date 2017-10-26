Mike Preston's report card after the Ravens' 40-0 win over the Miami Dolphins

Quarterback: Joe Flacco played reasonably well for the short time he was in the game and the touchdown pass he threw to Jeremy Maclin was perfect. Backup Ryan Mallett was serviceable but some of his passes were just flat. If Flacco can't play against the Titans next Sunday the Ravens at least have time to work with Mallett. Grade: C+

Running backs: Alex Collins has become the team's top offensive player. Justin Tucker is a great place kicker but it's Collins who puts him in position to convert on field goals. He has great burst and runs with surprising power. He has been the biggest surprise for the Ravens this season and Buck Allen has complemented him well in a backup role. Grade: A

CAPTION The Ravens defeat the Dolphins, 40-0, with strong performances from the offense and defense. Despite the great victory, the injury to quarterback Joe Flacco might be the biggest story of the night. The Ravens defeat the Dolphins, 40-0, with strong performances from the offense and defense. Despite the great victory, the injury to quarterback Joe Flacco might be the biggest story of the night. CAPTION Late hit from Dolphins LB Kiko Alonso forces Ravens QB Joe Flacco to leave Thursday night’s game. Late hit from Dolphins LB Kiko Alonso forces Ravens QB Joe Flacco to leave Thursday night’s game.

Receivers: Maclin had a 34-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter but basically the Ravens stayed with the short sutff to the tight ends and running backs. Tight end Nick Boyle had four catches for 29 yards by the end of the third period. This should have been a breakout game for receiver Breshad Perriman but he was not involved much in the offense. Grade: C

Offensive line: Flacco was under pressure a couple of times dropping back early in the game but the Ravens were dominant as far as run blocking. There were some nice holes opened on both sides of the line of scrimmage. It was nice seeing center Ryan Jensen go after Kiko Alonso for the cheap shot on Flacco. Grade: A

Defensive line: The Ravens shut down running back Jay Ajayi, who was quiet after a 21-yard run in the first quarter. Nose guard Brandon Williams got a lot of penetration and the Ravens also got strong efforts from Carl Davis, Chris Wormley and Michael Pierce. The Ravens rebounded well after several weeks of poor efforts. Grade: A

Linebackers: Matthew Judon and Terrell Suggs held the edges well, and Suggs got support on the outside when he crashed down. Inside linebacker C.J. Mosley might have had his most complete game of the season and returned an interception 63 yards for a touchdown in the second half. Grade: A

Secondary: Miami tried to attack cornerback Jimmy Smith but had very little success. The Ravens also got strong tackling efforts from safeties Eric Weddle and Tony Jefferson. No. 3 safety Lardarius Webb also had a strong game and covered well. Grade: A

Special teams: Tucker was automatic from all over the field when he got his field goals off, but he did have one blocked. The Ravens also need to find a full-time punt returner and punter Sam Koch didn't meet his usually excellent standards. Grade: C

Coaching: The Ravens rebounded well after several weeks of playing poorly. They had to win this game and they were ready to play. The defense gave the Dolphins a number of different looks and the offense contributed several big plays along with a solid running game. Grade: A

Become a subscriber today to support sports commentary like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.