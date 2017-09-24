Mike Preston's report card after Ravens' 44-7 loss to the Jaguars in London

Mike Preston grades the Ravens after their 44-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London:

Quarterback: Joe Flacco completed just eight of 18 passes for 28 yards. He threw two interceptions and was either too high, low or late on almost every pass. His best effort of the game was his tackle after an interception. He finished with a QB rating of 12. That was too high. Grade: F

Running backs: Alex Collins finished with 82 yards rushing on nine carries, but most of those came in the second half long after the outcome had been determined. Starter Terrance West had 26 yards on six carries but might have played his way on the bench with a fumble. It seems like the Ravens were hesitant to use Buck Allen. Grade: D

CAPTION Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston talks about the Ravens' 44-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston talks about the Ravens' 44-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The Jacksonville Jaguars held the Baltimore Ravens offense to 186 total yards in a 44-7 dominating win. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) The Jacksonville Jaguars held the Baltimore Ravens offense to 186 total yards in a 44-7 dominating win. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

Receivers: Allen was the Ravens’ leading receiver with five catches for 13 yards. That tells the story. Flacco was erratic but the Ravens don’t have any big-time weapons. Jeremy Maclin, who plays hurt, had just three catches for 12 yards. The Ravens wanted to get Mike Wallace more involved in the offense and he had one catch for six yards (so much for creativity). This group finished with 14 receptions for 64 yards, an average of 4.6 yards per catch. Grade: F

Offensive line: The Ravens had just 186 yards of total offense. This group allowed only two sacks but Flacco was hurried numerous times. The Ravens also committed several penalties and the Jaguars front seven was too fast for the Ravens front five. The Jaguars gambled and won with a lot of stunts up front, especially against tackles Ronnie Stanley and Austin Howard, who allowed too much penetration. Grade: F

Defensive line: The Ravens showed no patience up front and tackle Michael Pierce was trying to do too much in place of fellow tackle Brandon Williams, out with a foot injury. Tackle Carl Davis had three tackles and end Willie Henry had three but the Ravens got gouged up front for 166 yards rushing and they got very little pressure on quarterback Blake Bortles. Grade: F

Linebackers: The Ravens spent the first two games crowding the line of scrimmage against Cincinnati and Cleveland and the Jaguars took advantage of that with play-action fakes. The linebackers got exposed in one-on-one coverage and none of the outside linebackers could hold the edge against the run. The Ravens missed too many tackles against running backs in the open field. Grade: F

Secondary: Was that Bortles or Tom Brady out there against the Ravens? Cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Marlon Humphrey played well, but this was not a good game for safeties Eric Weddle and Tony Jefferson. There was very little support deep over the middle in pass defense and Weddle was slow closing in on tackles. Jefferson had problems with Jacksonville tight end Marcedes Lewis, who caught four passes for 62 yards and three touchdowns. Grade F

Special teams: Sam Koch averaged 44.4 yards on seven punts but this was not one of his better games. Even Koch played below his usually high standards. In a game like Sunday’s, the Ravens needed something out of their return game and they got two fair catches by punt returner Michael Campanaro and no yardage on kickoff returns. Grade: C-

Coaching: The Ravens weren’t prepared to play and this was one of the worst performances in team history. Jacksonville swallowed up the Ravens’ running game and the Jaguars took apart the Ravens’ defense. Jacksonville threw a lot of short passes in front of the Ravens as well as out in the flats. The Ravens were mentally and physically out of this game after the coin toss. They lost that, too. Grade: F