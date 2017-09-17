Mike Preston's report card after Ravens' 24-10 win over Browns

Quarterback: Joe Flacco threw for just 217 yards, but he looked comfortable moving around and rolling out in the pocket. He made some nice, tight throws in the red zone and at times threw hard and back across his body. Grade: A-

Running backs: Backup running back Buck Allen rushed 14 times for 66 yards while starter Terrance West had just 22 yards on eight carries. Coach John Harbaugh said they wanted to give West a rest from the tough load he had in the first half, but that doesn’t make a lot of sense. Alex Collins was a nice change of pace back for the Ravens and showed speed. Grade: B

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens meet Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 2.

Receivers: It would be great to say tight end Ben Watson did a great job of getting open, but the Browns allowed him to roam the middle enough to make eight catches for 91 yards. Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin need to be more aggressive in coming back to the ball and Breshad Perriman was a non-factor. Grade: C.

Offensive line: This group played well in the first half, but clearly missed right guard Marshal Yanda in the second. The Ravens’ running backs got a lot of yards on their own. The pass protection was pretty good and the Ravens did a nice job of protecting Flacco’s backside. Grade: C+

Defensive line: The loss of tackle Brandon Williams to injury will hurt, but the Ravens have a lot of depth at this position. Tackle Michael Pierce got a lot of pressure on the quarterbacks and Brent Urban played a strong game, and always seems to play better in the second half than the first. Grade: C+

CAPTION Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about two long-term injuries to G/T Marshal Yanda and linebacker Bam Bradley, they both are done for the season. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about two long-term injuries to G/T Marshal Yanda and linebacker Bam Bradley, they both are done for the season. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The Ravens beat the Browns 24-10, but lose all-pro guard Marshal Yanda for the season with a fractured ankle. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) The Ravens beat the Browns 24-10, but lose all-pro guard Marshal Yanda for the season with a fractured ankle. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

Linebackers: The young players, Tyus Bower and Tim Williams, made major contributions and they will only get better. Strongside linebacker Matthew Judon turned in a solid effort and C.J. Mosley led all players with 10 tackles, but he blew several coverage assignments. Terrell Suggs outplayed Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas. Grade: B

Secondary: There were times when the Browns simply made some nice catches but the Ravens had several busted assignments. If they were playing a good team they would have paid in possibly touchdowns or field goals. The Ravens need to find a nickel cornerback and cornerback Jimmy Smith has to play better with his feet instead of reaching. Safety Eric Weddle is slow playing center field and closing in on the deep ball. Grade: C-

Special teams: Punter Sam Koch had one average punt that made him angry and then he came close to kicking some of them nearly out of the stadium. He averaged 52.3 yards a punt, including one of 67 yards. The Ravens had no return yards on kickoffs and Michael Campanaro handled all the punts well. The Ravens allowed one kickoff return for 18 yards but overall this group had a strong performance. Grade: B+

Coaching: Harbaugh gambled and won at the end of the first half, but that still was bad decision. Offensively, the Ravens controlled the pace of the game and had good balance. Defensively, the Ravens gave up too many big plays. They forced turnovers, but some were more mistakes by Browns than great plays from Ravens. Grade: B