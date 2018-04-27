Remaining Ravens picks in NFL draft after flurry of trade activity

After trading back twice in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, the Ravens eventually made a pick at No. 25 overall, South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst. They then moved back into the first round at No. 32 to take Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Here are the picks they have left on the final two days of the draft:
Friday
Second round (0)
Third round (2): 65th overall, 83rd
Saturday
Fourth round (2): 118th, 132nd
5th round (0)
6th round (1): 190th
7th round (1): 238th
Trades made
>>Ravens gave Buffalo their 16th pick and 154th (fifth round) for No. 22 (first round) and received the 65th pick (first overall in third round)
>>Ravens trade the Titans the 22nd pick and 215th pick (sixth round) for the 25th pick and the 125th (fourth round)
>>Ravens received 32nd overall pick and 132nd overall (fourth round) from Eagles and give up second-round pick this year (52nd overall), a fourth-rounder this year (No. 125) and a 2019 second-round pick