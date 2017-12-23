With Ravens receiver Jeremy Maclin on mend, other receivers came through

On an evening when the Ravens offense was missing starting wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, the unit welcomed contributions – especially touchdowns – from wideout Michael Campanaro and tight end Maxx Williams.

Campanaro, a Clarksville native and River Hill graduate, scored the team’s first touchdown on a 6-yard catch in the second quarter. And Williams’ 4-yard grab in the fourth quarter was the offense’s final score and game-winner in Saturday’s 23-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium.

“We knew that young guys were going to have to step up, and Michael was in that category, and he did step up,” coach John Harbaugh said. “We’re making some plays on the move, and that has helped us, too. Yes, Camp and all of the young guys did well.”

Their performances were timely considering that the offense entered the game without Maclin, who ranked second on the team in yards (440) and tied for second in touchdown catches (three). Maclin was deactivated for the game because of a left knee injury he suffered in last Sunday’s victory at the Cleveland Browns.

Tight end Benjamin Watson, running back Danny Woodhead and wide receiver Mike Wallace led the offense in receptions and yards, but they were complemented by other options.

Campanaro finished with two catches for 21 yards, Chris Moore had two for 29 yards and Williams had two for 6 yards. Even oft-criticized 2015 first-round draft pick Breshad Perriman grabbed two balls for 14 yards as quarterback Joe Flacco completed passes to 10 different receivers.

For Campanaro, his touchdown reception with 12:16 left in the second quarter was the second of his career and first since a 19-yard score in his rookie debut on Oct. 12, 2014.

“It feels great just being able to play the entire year, just staying healthy and being out here contributing to the team,” said Campanaro, who added a 9-yard carry on a jet sweep in the third quarter and drew a holding penalty and a pass interference call on Colts rookie cornerback Nate Hairston on the series that led to Williams’ touchdown. “It’s been awesome, and I’m looking forward to this next game, helping contribute, and if we win one, we get in [the playoffs]. So it’s been great.”

Flacco lavished praise on Campanaro, saying, “The one drive, just running good routes and ended up getting a couple calls on him. Stepping in there and continuing his route for the touchdown. He did some good things. ... It’s great to see when we see a couple guys like that come up and step in and make some plays.”

Williams had entered the game with 13 catches for 80 yards, but it was his reception in the right flat on a play-action pass by Flacco with 8:40 remaining in regulation that proved to be the game-winner.

“I got open, and I was just hoping to make the catch and get in the end zone,” said Williams, who caught his second career touchdown and first since a 21-yard score on Nov. 15, 2015. “That’s all that was going through my mind.”

Flacco acknowledged that he botched an attempted screen pass to Williams that would’ve padded his stats.

“It’s nice to get Maxx in [the end zone],” Flacco said. “You know he’s itching to get in the end zone. He’s in my ear a lot in a fun way, but you know he wants to get in and have some fun. So it was awesome to get him [a touchdown].”

Williams said he and his teammates did not feel pressure to fill in for Maclin.

“I think it’s the next-man-up mentality,” he said. “No matter what’s going on, all of us on the whole team, you’ve got to go in and do your job. If you’re called to do something else, you’re the next man up, so you’ve got to be ready to play.”

It’s uncertain whether Maclin will be available for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. But if he can’t play, Wallace said his teammates know the bar has been set.

“That’s what we expect,” he said. “To me, it’s no surprise. I see these guys every day on a daily basis. I know how they work, I know what type of character that they have, and I know what they come to do. So I’m just happy to see all of their hard work come out and show on the football field.”

Browse photos from the Ravens' 23-16 win over the Colts on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017.

