Ravens LB Albert McClellan (knee) says he's on schedule but doesn’t know when he will return

Albert McClellan is no longer using crutches and did not limp in the locker room at the Ravens training facility in Owings Mills last week. The linebacker, who sat out the entire season because of a torn ACL in his knee during a noncontact drill in a training camp practice Aug. 23, said his recovery is going smoothly.

“My body, I’m up there,” the seven-year veteran said. “Everything feels good. No complaints. The rehab is going great. So I really can’t put a percentage on it. I just know that I’m on schedule.”

So does this mean that McClellan, 31, will be ready to participate in offseason workouts in the spring? He pumped the brakes on making any such commitment.

“My preference is whenever I’m ready to go, just let me go,” he said. “If I feel like I’m not ready, just don’t force it. That’s my preference. Don’t force anything, just let things happen.”

McClellan’s absence was notable this past season. He made a career-high 52 tackles in 16 games in 2016 and started 11 games (nine at strong-side linebacker and two at weak-side linebacker) and could have challenged either Kamalei Correa and Patrick Onwuasor for the starting weak-side linebacker job. McClellan also led the special teams unit in tackles in three of six years before 2017.

McClellan said he chafed at being unable to help the team as it missed the AFC playoffs for the third consecutive season and fourth time in the past five years.

“I feel bad that I couldn’t contribute to this team this year besides talking,” he said, shaking his head. “It was a tough season to sit back and watch.”

