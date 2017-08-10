Instant analysis of the Ravens' preseason-opening 23-3 win over Redskins

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Fill-in quarterback Ryan Mallett didn't exactly stamp out the lingering Colin Kaepernick speculation. He completed nine of 18 passes for 58 yards in the first half and registered a 57.2 QBR, but never looked comfortable out there. It didn't help that Terrance West and Michael Campanaro (River Hill) dropped his first two passes. The Ravens defense, however, made a terrific first impression, harassing both Kirk Cousins and Colt McCoy, and holding the Redskins to just 47 total yards in the first half. Brent Urban led the way with four tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. Justin Tucker knocked down a 59-yard field goal. West broke off an 18-yard run and scored a touchdown. Lots of good things happened.

Childs Walker, sports reporter: This was essentially the team we expected to see, with an overpowering defense and an offense that struggled to find any rhythm while the regulars were on the field. It’s too early to judge the offense considering how many starters did not play. But Ryan Mallett was off-target for much of the first half. On defense, almost all the news was good, with young players such as Brent Urban, Tyus Bowser and Matthew Judon playing superbly.

Ron Fritz, sports editor: With so many starters sitting on both sides of the ball, it’s hard to tell what the Ravens’ win really means. But the Ravens did get to play a lot of young players who performed like they want to win jobs — running back Taquan Mizzell, wide receiver Tim White, cornerback Jaylen Hill, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor and kick returner Keenan Reynolds, to name a few. Even the Ravens’ backups to the backups on defense got after the quarterback, which was a glaring hole last season. It’s a start.