With Hall of Fame on Ray Lewis' horizon, linebacker's influence still felt by Ravens, NFL

His hits landed with an audible thud. His fiery pregame speeches provided motivation for two Super Bowl-winning teams. He was revered in Baltimore and jeered everywhere else.

For 17 seasons, Ray Lewis’ NFL career was defined by noise. As he nears entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Lewis finds himself seeking the opposite.

“When the completion of things started to rattle off in my life and I started to take a hard look at what I accomplished, I just want to sit in silence,” Lewis, 42, said. “I ride in my car now with silence unless I’m playing jazz music. I don’t watch anything on television that confuses where I am right now. I chase so many sunsets.”

On Saturday, five years after he played his final game in the Ravens’ Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Lewis is expected to be announced as a member of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018.

Lewis’ candidacy will be reviewed by a selection committee and the conversation about him is expected to be brief. One of the best defensive players of his generation and perhaps the top middle linebacker in NFL history, Lewis is considered a near lock to join fellow 1996 draft pick Jonathan Ogden as the only homegrown Ravens to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

“It’s the most humbling and nerve-wracking thing you’ll ever go through in your life,” Lewis said. “If the knock comes on my door, I enter football heaven. I sit with the greats of all greats.”

Lewis’ career had a humble beginning and a storybook ending. His legacy, though, is complicated.

For many fans outside Baltimore, Lewis’ reputation will forever be marred by a 2000 altercation in Atlanta after Super Bowl XXIV that left two men dead. He was initially charged with murder but eventually pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice. Although he became one of the NFL’s most celebrated faces in the aftermath, the specter of Atlanta loomed in national coverage as Lewis announced that he was going to retire and prepared to play his last games in 2013.

Last year, the retired linebacker showed he has not lost his touch for controversy. He interjected himself into the Ravens’ debate over signing Colin Kaepernick and subsequently kneeled alongside a dozen Ravens as the U.S. national anthem played before the team’s game in London. That action spurred more than 80,000 people to sign a petition calling for owner Steve Bisciotti to remove the statue of Lewis from outside M&T Bank Stadium.

Still, Lewis remains synonymous with the only organization for which he played and helped provide an identity. Lewis’ elaborate pregame dance essentially became the official start of a football Sunday in Baltimore.

“Ray is one of the ultimate football players,” said Ed Reed, Lewis’ longtime Ravens sidekick. “You’re talking about a guy who dedicated his time, his effort, his time away from his family, his body for the game of football. Ray knew he was a great football player, and he became a great artist at playing football.”

He made the Pro Bowl in 13 of his 17 seasons and was a seven-time first-team All Pro. Lewis won two NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards and was the MVP of Super Bowl XXXV.

Lewis’ impact is revealed by the number of his defensive coordinators and linebacker coaches who got head coaching jobs, his defensive teammates who received big contracts and the next generation of Ravens and other NFL linebackers who patterned their game after him.

“Even to this day, most people identify the Ravens with defense and a lot of that, if not most of it, emanates from what Ray brought to the table. He made a lot of people around him better,” said Phil Savage, the Ravens’ director of college scouting from 1996 to 2002 and later their director of player personnel. “Ray had a big impact on the league beyond just the playing field. He put people in position to have positions of influence throughout the NFL. He had a quarterback-like impact on the league and that’s very difficult to do from the defensive side of the ball.”

A diamond in the rough

As a young area scout still finding his footing in 1996, Lionel Vital watched Lewis closely during the 1995 college season. “I’ve never seen anything like this,” he thought. “He was like a one-man gang on a good defense.” His initial scouting report, though, was treated with skepticism. Lewis didn’t have elite speed and he weighed 220 pounds soaking wet, not an eye-catching combination for an NFL middle linebacker.

But Vital had backing from veteran linebackers coach, Maxie Baughan. Weeks before the draft, Baughan traveled to Miami to work Lewis out. The only problem was Lewis was in Tampa. As Miami officials tried to reach Lewis, other NFL coaches and scouts grew tired of waiting and left. Not Baughan.

“We kept vigil,” Baughan said. “It took a whole day to get that straightened out and I was the one who waited. I’m glad I did.”

Baughan asked every linebacker prospect to drop and then pivot as if he were covering a running back up the sideline. Baughan then threw the ball as far as he could to test the linebacker’s speed and ball skills. Not once did he get a ball over Lewis’ head.

“Only guy in 20 something years that I coached that I couldn’t throw it over his head,” Baughan said.

The 1996 draft started with a bang for the Ravens. Ogden, the mammoth tackle from UCLA, fell to the fourth pick and vice president of player personnel Ozzie Newsome took him. The Ravens wanted a cog for the middle of their defense with their pick at No. 26. The player they coveted was taken by the Detroit Lions nine spots earlier.

With the Ravens on the clock, Lewis was the best linebacker on their board. But he expected to play somewhere else. Green Bay general manager Ron Wolf, who was selecting 27th, called to say he’d be selected by the Packers.