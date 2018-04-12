Ravens, Rams to hold joint practices leading up to Aug. 9 preseason game

The Ravens will be holding joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams ahead of their preseason game in Baltimore on Aug. 9.

The practices will be a homecoming for Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin, who starred at Dunbar, and running back Todd Gurley, who was born and raised in Baltimore and dominated local Pop Warner leagues until moving to North Carolina as a teenager.

It will also reunite Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree and Rams cornerback Aqib Talib. Last season as members of the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos, the pair ended up brawling in a November game and earned two-game suspensions. They were later reduced to one game each.

Crabtree was signed by the Ravens as a free agent on March 16 and Talib was traded to the Rams on March 8.

It will be the first time the Ravens have held joint practices since 2015, when they worked out in Philadelphia before a preseason game with the Eagles.

