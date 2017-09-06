Today's Ravens rally at McKeldin Square has been moved to next week

The Ravens’ Purple Pep Rally scheduled for today at McKeldin Square has been postponed because of the weather conditions. The event has been rescheduled for next Friday (Sept. 15) at the same time (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.) and location.

All other events scheduled for Countdown to Kickoff Week on Thursday and Friday will go on as planned. For more information, click here.

The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots kick off the NFL regular season Thursday night in New England.

The Ravens open the season Sunday at the Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore’s first home game is Sept.17 against the Cleveland Browns.