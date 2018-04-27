Ravens draft Orlando Brown Jr., Mark Andrews after trading back in third round twice

The Ravens sat out the second round of the NFL draft Friday after they used that pick to move up in the first round and take Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson.

When their turn finally arrived with the 65th overall selection and the first of the third round, the Ravens again traded back. The Ravens sent the 65th overall pick to the Oakland Raiders for their pick No. 75 in the third round, pick No. 52 in the fifth round and pick No. 212 in the sixth round.

Not satisfied, the Ravens then gave up the 75th pick in the third round to the Chiefs for the 86th pick (third round) and the 122nd pick (fourth round).

After stocking up on more draft picks Friday, the Ravens finally selected Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., the son of a former Raven lineman, with the 83rd pick.

Brown Jr., at one time considered a first-round pick, had a terrible showing at the NFL Combine in February.

Three picks later, the Ravens added another tight end, Brown’s teammate at Oklahoma, Mark Andrews.

The trades, the Ravens fifth in the first three rounds, leaves the Ravens with 10 selections over the final five rounds.

Not only did they pick twice in the third round — in slots 83 and 86 — but the Ravens also have three fourth-round selections (118, 122, 132), one fifth-round pick (152), two sixth-round picks (190, 212) and one in the seventh round (238).

The Ravens traded out of the first spot in the third round after six wide receivers were taken in the second round.

All along, Ravens officials talked up their desire to accumulate more picks because they felt the strength of the draft was in its depth.

After taking Jackson and South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst in Thursday’s first round, the Ravens’ priority is solidifying their offensive line, adding a pass-catching running back, a wide receiver and a weak-side linebacker.

On Thursday, the Ravens made the following trades:

>>Ravens gave Buffalo their 16th pick and 154th (fifth round) for No. 22 (first round) and received the 65th pick (first overall in third round).

>>Ravens trade the Titans the 22nd pick and 215th pick (sixth round) for the 25th pick and the 125th (fourth round).

>>Ravens received 32nd overall pick and 132nd overall (fourth round) from Eagles and give up second-round pick this year (52nd overall), a fourth-rounder this year (No. 125) and a 2019 second-round pick.

On Friday, the Ravens introduced their two picks in the first round, Hurst and Jackson. Both were happy to be at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.

Jackson, in particular, was ready to get going. He was ready Thursday night.

After the Ravens traded back into the first round, Jackson’s phone rang.

“I didn't know what was going on,” he said. Then came the realization. “Oh, man, it's on. I'm ready.”

The Ravens emphasized Friday that Joe Flacco is the starting quarterback and Jackson would need time to develop.

Asked how much time he would need before he’s indeed “ready,” Jackson was honest.

“I can't tell you,” he said. “I just want to get that playbook in my hands soon as possible and get to it. I want to compete.”

