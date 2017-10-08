Instant analysis from the Ravens' 30-17 win over the Raiders in Oakland

How our reporters and editors saw the Ravens’ 30-17 win over the Raiders in Oakland on Sunday:

Jeff Zrebiec, reporter: It seems unlikely that the Ravens are going to have an explosive offense this year. They are just too banged up up front and average at the skill positions. But they have enough to be a productive, winning offense if Joe Flacco and company can win matchups up front and avoid mistakes. The Ravens offense wasn't a well-oiled machine Sunday but it hit on a couple of deep shots, ran the ball well, mostly protected Flacco and finished a few drives. The Ravens can win with this recipe.

Childs Walker, reporter: This was the Ravens’ best and most important win of the young season. After two weeks of being justly maligned, the offense came out with a varied, aggressive attack that quickly knocked the Raiders on their heels. Joe Flacco finally connected on two deep throws to Mike Wallace. But he wouldn’t have been able to do it if the offensive line had not delivered a stellar performance against Khalil Mack and Co. Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Dean Pees used his secondary to give the pass rush a needed boost. The Steelers faltered at home earlier in the day, and the Ravens will host a weak Chicago Bears team coming in on short rest next weekend. So after two horrid weeks, they’re back in a desirable big-picture situation.

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Maybe it was the week of self-reflection, but the Ravens finally got their groove back. Joe Flacco looked like the total Joe for the first time this season. The defense was stout. The offensive line — depleted as it has been — protected the pocket and opened up big holes for time-consuming running plays in the fourth quarter, and the whole team played largely penalty-free football. Oh, and the Steelers lost, so it was pretty much a perfect day.

Ron Fritz, sports editor: Huge road win for the Ravens. With the Steelers losing, the Ravens are again tied for the lead in the AFC North. When they needed to run the ball, the Ravens were able to do it with this patchwork line. They again lost offensive and defensive linemen to injuries but somehow persevered. See what happens when you get off to a quick start? See what happens when you don’t turn the ball over? Lessons to live by.