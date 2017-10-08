Starting quarterback Derek Carr officially ruled out for Raiders; Chris Wormley will debut for Ravens

Despite practicing on a limited basis Thursday and Friday, Oakland Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr is inactive for today’s matchup with the Ravens. Carr has a transverse fracture in his back.

With him sidelined, the Ravens will face veteran EJ Manuel today.

The Ravens’ inactive list for Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders looks very much like it did for last Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The only difference was that defensive end Chris Wormley will make his NFL regular-season debut and Bronson Kaufusi, who made his debut last week against the Steelers, will be inactive.

Wormley, a rookie third-round pick, was a healthy scratch for the first four games.

Also inactive for the Ravens are wide receiver Chris Moore, tight end Maxx Williams (ankle), offensive linemen Tony Bergstrom and Dieugot Joseph, defensive tackle Brandon Williams (foot) and cornerback Jaylen Hill (hamstring).

Maxx Williams and Brandon Williams are both missing their third consecutive game. Hill has been inactive for all five games this year. Hill did practice on a limited basis during the week, so he figures to be an option for next Sunday’s home game against the Chicago Bears.

For the Raiders, running back DeAndre Washington, offensive linemen Gabe Jackson and Jylan Ware, defensive lineman Jihad Ward and cornerbacks David Amerson and Gareon Conley join Carr on the inactive list.

