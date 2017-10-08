Ravens-Raiders by the numbers

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 30-17 win over the Raiders in Oakland in Week 5:

0: Interceptions thrown by quarterback Joe Flacco and sacks allowed by the Ravens’ offensive line.

1: Penalty by the Ravens for five yards. They had been averaging 8.5 penalties a game through four games.

24: Points scored by the Ravens by halftime, eight more than they had scored in their previous two games combined.

118.5: Career sacks by outside linebacker Terrell Suggs. He had one Sunday and has four in four games.

133: Yards receiving by the Ravens’ Mike Wallace, 57 more than he’s had in the previous four games.