Ravens have disputed hit that led to Breshad Perriman’s concussion

The Ravens might not have Breshad Perriman for Sunday’s road game against the Minnesota Vikings because of a concussion, and they are unhappy about how the starting receiver suffered the injury.

Coach John Harbaugh said before Wednesday afternoon’s practice that the team has turned film in to the NFL of Chicago Bears rookie safety Eddie Jackson striking Perriman in the head after he bobbled a pass from quarterback Joe Flacco and fell to the turf in the second quarter of the Ravens’ 27-24 overtime loss.

The organization seems to be arguing that Perriman was a defenseless receiver after falling to the ground and that an unnecessary roughness penalty for hitting the receiver’s head should’ve been assessed to Jackson, which would have negated a 52-yard interception return by cornerback Bryce Callahan. Callahan’s interception set up a 21-yard halfback option from rookie running back Tarik Cohen to tight end Zach Miller to give Chicago a 10-0 advantage.

“We did turn it in,” Harbaugh said. “I’m not really allowed to comment on it, but I’d just say that I think we were correct in that idea. You want your players protected. He’s in concussion protocol. You saw it.”

Because he is in the concussion protocol, Perriman will not be permitted to practice or play in games until he is cleared. Without Perriman and fellow starter Jeremy Maclin – who was deactivated for Sunday’s game because of a shoulder injury – Flacco was intercepted twice, sacked three times and held to 180 passing yards or fewer for the third time this season.

