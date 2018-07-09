Ravens 2018 position-by-position breakdown: quarterbacks

The next seven weeks figure to be an immensely important stretch for the Ravens as they attempt to assess certain position battles and the strength of their overall roster. Several veterans might find themselves on the bubble, while a few rookies — drafted and undrafted — might spark conversation.

Training camp opens July 19 at 11:50 a.m. when the team will be on the field for its first full-squad practice. The first preseason game is Aug. 2 against the Chicago Bears in the Hall of Fame Game, and the final cuts for the 53-man active roster will take place Sept. 1.

Injuries, individual performances and possible additions could play a role in determining the roster before the Sept. 9 regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium. Here is a position-by-position look at the veterans and newcomers jockeying for roster spots — beginning with the quarterbacks.

QUARTERBACKS

Returning veterans: No. 5 Joe Flacco, No. 7 Josh Woodrum

New veteran: No. 3 Robert Griffin III

Rookie: No. 8 Lamar Jackson

What to look for in training camp: With Jackson and Griffin needing to learn the offense, the coaches might give them additional repetitions. But Flacco and Jackson were getting most of the practice reps in minicamp. On the final day of minicamp, Jackson even took the helm of the offense for most of the practice. Griffin has said he relishes being a mentor to Jackson even if he takes his job. The coaching staff has been impressed with Griffin’s leadership and maturity. You will see an active group, each trying to make an impression on the coaching staff.

Outlook: This could be the first time in years the Ravens keep three quarterbacks. Flacco and Jackson are locks and Griffin could make the roster unless there is a dire need at another position. If not, he should get a chance to showcase himself in preseason games and possibly catch the eye of another team. Coach John Harbaugh said during minicamp that he would like to see Flacco and Jackson on the field at the same time, so that bears watching in preseason games, although the Ravens won’t want to show too much to their opponents. This is the best group of quarterbacks the Ravens have had since Tyrod Taylor was backing up Flacco. Harbaugh has even talked up Woodrum.

One stat from 2017: 5.7 yards per attempt by Flacco, which was a career low and ranked 40th among NFL quarterbacks who threw the ball at least 100 times last season.

