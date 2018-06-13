Minicamp comes with caveats, but Ravens' Joe Flacco still leads QB pack

We’re a month-plus out from the start of Ravens training camp, which is a month-plus out from the finalization of the team’s 53-man roster.

In other words — in blunter words — Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp “isn’t football practice,” coach John Harbaugh said after the session. “This is just getting ready for football practice.”

But ahead of a training camp that seems to promise a quarterback competition, Tuesday’s minicamp was another unsurprising indication that the incumbent is, for now, more ready for training camp than his challengers. Or at least more trusted.

The figures below are a field-level accounting of the repetitions that Joe Flacco, Lamar Jackson, Robert Griffin III and Josh Woodrum got Tuesday in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 action. The numbers are, of course, extremely unofficial — the quarterbacks’ practice jerseys do not make identification so easy, nor do the line-change substitutions — and not every quarterback is asked to do the same thing.

But the stats, like minicamp, are something. Their value, or lack thereof, will become clear in the months to come.

Flacco

Rep share: 56 percent

Accuracy: 65 percent

Highlight: Flacco rattled off six straight completions early in the practice and five in a row later on. He didn’t complete any deep passes, but his arm strength again impressed, never more so than when he completed a medium-length sideline throw to Michael Crabtree as he scrambled out of the pocket and threw across his body.

Lowlight: Flacco tossed a pair of interceptions, including one that might have been returned for a pick-six in a live practice.

Favorite target: If it wasn’t Crabtree, it was another free-agent acquisition, Willie Snead IV, whom Flacco found often for short to medium gains.

Jackson

Rep share: 21 percent

Accuracy: 67 percent

Highlight: Jackson flashed his world-class athleticism when the pocket broke down. (“Every time he runs, I’m in awe, because most people, especially a quarterback, can’t move the way he does,” wide receiver Chris Moore said.) But he also was willing to go through his reads and take the check-down pass, if necessary.

Lowlight: Jackson didn’t necessarily struggle, but it was clear at times that the Ravens coaches are taking their time with the rookie, letting him get his feet wet. One of his first attempts was a screen, and the next wasn’t caught much farther from the line of scrimmage.

Favorite target: Fifth-round pick Jordan Lasley had one drop but otherwise made himself available for his fellow rookie.

Griffin/Woodrum

Rep share: 23 percent

Accuracy: 47 percent

Highlight: Woodrum was the more accurate of the two, but Griffin had no hesitation in breaking for daylight when he felt there were yards to be gained on the ground. He’s not quite the athlete he was as a Washington Redskins rookie, but he still has that open-field swagger.

Lowlight: Griffin fell on hard times for one notable stretch in practice. He had to abandon a blown-up screen pass and struggled to sync up with a pair of rookies, failing to connect with tight end Mark Andrews on one throw and then wide receiver Jaleel Scott not long after.

Favorite target: Andrews, Scott and wide receiver Tim White all got their hands on the ball more often thanks to Griffin and Woodrum.

