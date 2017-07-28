Reports: Ravens sign quarterback

The Ravens are signing one of Jim Harbaugh's former quarterbacks but it isn't Colin Kaepernick.

Down to two quarterbacks in training camp, the Ravens have agreed to terms with arena league quarterback David Olson, according to reports Thursday night.

With starter Joe Flacco expected to miss a week with a back injury, the Ravens had been in search of another option under center. Olson worked out for the team Thursday and is expected to join the team today, according to NFL Network. NFL Draft Diamonds first reported Olson’s signing.

Olson played under Jim Harbaugh, the brother of the Ravens head coach, at Stanford. Most recently, Olson played for the KC Phantoms of the Champions Indoor Football League.

Olson is expected to practice with the team today. He fits the profile of the "camp arm" that John Harbaugh said the Ravens needed with Flacco sidelined.

Backup Ryan Mallett took first-team repetitions as training camp opened Thursday, with journeyman Dustin Vaughan behind him. Offensive assistant coach Matt Weiss even stood in at quarterback during one drill Thursday.

Coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that the team has had discussions about signing former San Francisco 49ers starter Colin Kaepernick, but that the team was unlikely to bring in the polarizing quarterback to serve only as another arm in camp.

It isn't clear yet if this means the Ravens definitely won't sign Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who has attracted little interest on the free agent market and who has become a polarizing figure because of his political views.

The Ravens have been talking with Kaepernick, but John Harbaugh made it clear yesterday that the team wanted to gauge where the quarterback was at and how committed he was to playing this year.

After receiving little playing time from 2010 to 2013 for the Cardinal, Olson transferred to Clemson, where snaps were just as scarce. In 2014, he was 1-for-3 for minus-1 passing yard.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Olson most recently played for the Kansas City Phantoms of Champions Indoor Football. Appearing in four of the team's 12 games this season, Olson was 50-for-92 for 395 yards, with nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

