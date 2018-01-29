Ravens' Terrell Suggs, C.J. Mosley, Eric Weddle part of winning AFC team, take home $64,000

The players on the winning team of Sunday’s Pro Bowl received $64,000 for their efforts. Those on the losing side got $32,000. The AFC erased a 17-point halftime deficit to beat the NFC, 24-23, in a game played in persistent rain at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

That meant the three Ravens in the game, linebackers Terrell Suggs and C.J. Mosley and safety Eric Weddle, went home happy after Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr hit Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker with an 18-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 1:31 remaining.

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller made sure the AFC lead stood up with a strip sack of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff in the final minute.

At the age of 35, outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, was the oldest defensive player on the field Sunday. Because of rules that prohibit blitzing and mandate that the teams use a 4-3 defense, Suggs spent much of the game dropping into coverage.

He finished with seven tackles, the second most in the game behind Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith, who had eight.

Mosley, who has been selected to three Pro Bowls and played in two, had four total tackles, which was tied with several players for third on the AFC.

Weddle, a five-time Pro Bowl honoree, had two total tackles while starting at safety for the AFC, which was coached by Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers staff.

The AFC allowed just three second-half points.

The Ravens didn’t have any offensive players in the game.

