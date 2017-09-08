Ravens hope huge investment makes defensive backfield secondary to none

The Ravens’ 2016 playoff hopes ended on a series of plays dispiritingly familiar to those who’ve followed the team in recent seasons.

It was Christmas Day, and they held a three-point lead with 1:18 showing on the clock. That was the good news. The bad news? Across the line of scrimmage stood Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and his armada of gifted receivers. The Ravens would have to defend them with a secondary that was, again, defined by ill-timed injuries and underwhelming performances.

The next minute offered a feast for fatalists — Roethlisberger to Jesse James for 16 yards, Roethlisberger to Eli Rogers for 20, Roethlisberger to Antonio Brown for the deciding six points. Eight straight completions, interrupted only by two spikes, and the Ravens were helpless to resist as their season hung in the balance.

It’s more than eight months later now, and, as the 2017 edition of the Baltimore defensive backfield attempts to gather for a post-practice portrait, you’d never guess such disappointment lies in the group’s recent past.

Eric Weddle and Lardarius Webb were on the field in Pittsburgh last December. Jimmy Smith looked on in vain, unable to play because of a high ankle sprain. The rest of the faces are new. There’s Tony Jefferson, the charismatic up-and-comer signed to be Weddle’s running mate at safety. There’s Brandon Carr, perhaps the most durable cornerback in the sport. And off in the distance, being goaded to get his tail over here, is the team’s fleet and confident No. 1 draft pick, cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

The Ravens invested more heavily in their secondary than any other position group in the offseason, attempting to ensure that the next time they defend their season against a Hall of Fame quarterback, they’ll be much better armed. John Harbaugh and his staff believe this year’s defense can be one of the best in franchise history, and the reinforced back end is one of the chief reasons. On paper, this is the team’s deepest and most talented defensive backfield since at least 2011 and perhaps since the heyday of Ed Reed and Chris McAlister.

Weddle, Smith and Jefferson are all capable of making the Pro Bowl. Carr is the picture of dependability. Humphrey, with his undeniable physical skills and Alabama pedigree, is the future. Webb, who has voluntarily accepted a backup role as a jack-of-all trades, is the graying voice of Ravens wisdom. Add in versatile special teams star Anthony Levine Sr. and surprise training camp standout Jaylen Hill and the group has an answer for every situation, even without the injured Tavon Young or Maurice Canady.

“Even with the two injuries, you see that depth playing out, because those are the guys who are playing and they are playing well. It kind of speaks for itself,” Harbaugh says.

“I can’t take nothing away from some of those guys who taught me everything I know,” Webb says, reflecting on Reed and other past mentors. “Those were some great groups. But this right here, everybody has a lot of different talents, and that’s what makes it awesome. I do believe that we can do some big things.”

Beyond the multifaceted skills, another fact becomes obvious in a hurry: These guys adore one another.

Whether it’s Smith mugging for the camera with faux strongman poses or Carr cutting up the group with a well-timed barb or the whole crew teasing the outspoken Weddle as “Mr. Captain” or “Sgt. Weddle,” they feel like a pack of high school buddies.

They eat together. They hang out at one another’s houses. They have their own language, encompassing everything from nicknames to weekly catchphrases. When the regular season comes, they plan to gather once a week for an off-site dinner and film session.

And they root for one another. Asked about the training camp exploits of the undrafted free agent, Hill, Weddle and Smith light up like proud uncles.

“There’s no side agendas. There’s no insecurities,” Weddle says. “We get on everyone, because we all want everyone to be great. There’s just an excitement about how good we could be if we all push each other every day.”

On a day off midway through training camp, Jefferson looked over to his fiancee and said, “I miss those guys.” He’d been apart from his secondary brethren less than 24 hours.

“We go everywhere together. We do everything together,” Jefferson says. “It’s like brotherhood now. Everyone’s connected.”

Will that camaraderie matter if this crew has to stop Roethlisberger or Aaron Rodgers on a crucial drive?

Smith, who’s lived through his share of highs and lows in seven seasons as a Raven, says yes.

“It absolutely matters,” he says. “You want to be friends with that guy who’s helping you and protecting you.”

That kinship is most obvious between him and Weddle, who generally plays on the same side of the field. They’re both California boys. “We eat the same tacos,” Smith jokes.

But he’s serious about the bond.

“That chemistry, to know he’s going to be there when I need him and to know I’ve got his back when he needs me, it comes from the field sometimes, but it also comes from the locker room and the meeting room and dinner,” Smith says. “Just knowing how another person thinks, how he reacts, how he is as a person, all of that goes into having that fluid chemistry back there.”

As the team’s best one-on-one cover man, Smith is as important as any player not named Joe Flacco. That was obvious whenever the Ravens played without him last season. The problem is he’s played all 16 games just twice since the Ravens picked him in the first round in 2011.

Despite his past injury struggles, the 29-year-old Smith is a happy man this summer, in part because of the investments the Ravens have made around him and in part because he went into offseason activities healthy for the first time in years. He’s playing carefree.