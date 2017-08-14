Mike Preston's Ravens training camp observations

A few observations from Sunday’s practice:

I got my first opportunity to watch new right offensive tackle Austin Howard practice and he performed as expected. The eight-year veteran hasn’t played since last December and it showed.

It’s apparent he has power, but he needs to work his way into better shape. I think he is going to be successful as far as run blocking but might struggle with speed rushers to the outside.

Going around the 6-foot-7 and 330 pound Howard is like running around the world. He has a couple of weeks to get into shape so we’ll reserve judgment until the season opener.

>>I don’t mind the Ravens moving tackle James Hurst to left guard. At least inside he can get some help from the center or tackle. On the outside, especially without a tight end, he was a major concern.

One other note on the offensive line: Rookie Jermaine Eluemunor appears to have a future in the NFL. He is physical and takes up a lot of speed but needs quicker feet. The Ravens have him playing mostly at guard but he might be a better tackle right now because he pulls slowly.

>>We’ll see what happens in the next two preseason games but second-year inside linebacker Kamalei Correa might be more of a practice player than a game-day player.

For two straight seasons he has performed well in training camp and then disappears in the exhibition games. Against Washington in the opener he had trouble shedding blocks. Rookie Tim Williams played that way as well but this was his first NFL game.

Hopefully, both will improve against Miami this week.

>>Rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill out of Jacksonville State has good instincts and is always in position to make plays. He can be very physical at times but does drop his head while tackling. That’s a good way to miss tackles or suffer a neck injury.

>>Third year defensive tackle Carl Davis has enormous potential but just needs to become more aggressive. He is big, powerful and can be dominant as long as he stays low coming off the ball.

But he doesn’t always explode on the snap. If he did he would give offensive linemen a lot of trouble. There were several times Sunday he had to repeat drills because he was slow moving off the snap.

>>Rookie wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo went down with a knee injury late in practice Sunday. He tried to shake it off but had trouble bending down and walked with a slight limp.

I hope he isn’t another Raven who goes out with an injury. He has shown promise in training camp and was a sleeper as far as making the roster.

>>On short-yardage situations I have yet to see the pitch play the Ravens made so famous during the past two seasons. Maybe our prayers have been answered.

>>Memo to Lorenzo Taliaferro: Regardless of switching from halfback to fullback you still run too high.

>>Ryan Mallett, subbing for starting quarterback Joe Flacco, can throw some really bad interceptions. One he threw Sunday was picked off by cornerback Brandon Carr on a pass intended for tight end Nick Boyle.

Not only did Mallett stare down Boyle, but Carr ran over to the 7-11, got coffee, smoked a cigarette and still had time to intercept the pass that would have been returned for a touchdown in a real game.

Only minutes earlier outside linebacker Matthew Judon received a gift from Mallett thrown into his hands on a quick screen attempted to the right. Unfortunately for Judon, he dropped the ball.

