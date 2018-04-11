Ravens announce five-game preseason schedule

The Ravens’ preseason schedule will be a little busier than normal.

After an Aug. 2 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Chicago Bears in Canton, Ohio, the Ravens announced Wednesday that they will play their usual allotment of four preseason games, the first time in franchise history the team has been scheduled for five overall.

On Aug. 9, the Ravens will host the Los Angeles Rams, whom they have never defeated (0-4) in preseason play. After a week-and-a-half layoff, the Ravens on Aug. 20 will face the Colts in Indianapolis in a nationally televised “Monday Night Football” game on ESPN.

The Ravens will close out the preseason with a Week 3 road game against the Miami Dolphins — the date has yet to be determined — before welcoming the Washington Redskins to M&T Bank Stadium on Aug. 30. Times for the team’s final four games will be set at a later date.

The Ravens last hosted their preseason finale in 2008, and their second meeting with their neighboring foe in as many preseasons could have the buzz of a regular-season game. With starters typically on the bench for the end of preseason, new Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III could face the Redskins for the first time in his career. Griffin, Washington’s No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 draft, earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors with the Redskins before injuries and inconsistency led to his split from the team two years ago.

The Ravens have won their past eight preseason games, the only team in the NFL to go unbeaten over the past two preseasons. Overall, the team is 28-12 under coach John Harbaugh. Only the Minnesota Vikings’ Mike Zimmer (14-3) has a better winning percentage among current NFL coaches who have presided over at least two preseasons.

The NFL’s expected to release the regular-season schedule later this month. The Ravens will play at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Bengals, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, Oakland Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills, and face the Steelers, Browns, Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans on the road.

Ravens 2018 preseason schedule

Hall of Fame Game: Thursday, Aug. 2 vs. Chicago Bears (Canton, Ohio, 8 p.m., NBC)

Week 1: Thursday, Aug. 9 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 2: Monday, Aug. 20 at Indianapolis Colts (Monday Night Football, ESPN)

Week 3: at Miami Dolphins, date TBA

Week 4: Thursday, Aug. 30 vs. Washington Redskins

Note: Game times will be set at a later date.

