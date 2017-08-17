Five storylines for Ravens second preseason game against the Miami Dolphins

POSITION: In what has been a summer of roster losses, no position has been hit harder than offensive line. Three offensive linemen expected to start or be key backups – John Urschel (retired), Alex Lewis (shoulder) and Nico Siragusa (knee) – aren’t options anymore. Starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley and reserve right tackle Stephane Nembot are also currently sidelined. The good news is that right guard Marshal Yanda and right tackle Austin Howard could make their preseason debuts Thursday. The hope is that will stabilize what’s quickly become the team’s biggest concern.

VETERAN: Rush linebacker Za’Darius Smith has had a solid camp as he attempts to solidify his role with the team. The Ravens are deep at outside linebacker after adding rookies Tyus Bowser and Tim Williams to a mix that already includes Smith, Terrell Suggs, Matthew Judon and Albert McClellan. The better Smith plays, the more interest he figures to garner from linebacker-needy teams. The Ravens, though, believe you can never have too many pass rushers.

ROOKIE: After sitting out the Ravens’ preseason opener against the Washington Redskins because of a leg injury, first-round cornerback Marlon Humphrey will make his NFL debut against the Dolphins. Humphrey has been practicing extremely well and carries himself like a veteran. He likely won’t start, but Ravens coach John Harbaugh will surely want to get an extended look at the former Alabama standout.

ON THE BUBBLE: Wide receiver/kick returner Keenan Reynolds’ path to a 53-man roster spot is a little less treacherous than it was when training camp began. Injuries to Breshad Perriman, Kenny Bell and Tim White, coupled by uneven practice performances by Chris Matthews and Chris Moore, have opened the door for the former Navy quarterback.

Reynolds made his biggest play as a Raven with a 46-yard punt return last week. However, he was held without a catch and now has only one reception in five career preseason games. He’s going to have to start making some plays on offense to garner a spot.

INJURY REPORT: The Ravens are expected to be without quarterback Joe Flacco, wide receivers Perriman and Bell, offensive linemen Stanley and Nembot, linebacker Lamar Louis and cornerback Brandon Boykin. A number of veterans, who were held out from last week’s game, are expected to make their preseason debuts.

