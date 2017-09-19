Ravens trying to stick to routine as much as possible for Sunday’s game in London

The Ravens will play a game outside of the continental United States for the first time in their history when they tangle with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London. As unique and rare and thrilling as that prospect may be, the organization is doing what it can to stick to its usual routine.

“Obviously, we’re going to London, but it’s going to be the same schedule,” coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “We’re just going to sleep on a plane on Thursday night and after that, we’ll be in London. … We’re excited about playing the football game. I can’t really say we care about where we play, in all honesty. We just want to go play the football game. We’re playing a very good team we respect.”

The big difference in schedule is that the team usually flies on Saturday to an away game, depending on the distance. Here’s a look at how the team’s schedule will look this week:

Today: The Ravens players have the day off.

Wednesday: The Ravens will practice in the afternoon at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.

Thursday: The Ravens will practice in the afternoon in Owings Mills before taking off from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport for London later in the evening.

CAPTION Ravens G/C Tony Bergstrom talks about coming in the Browns game after Marshal Yanda season ending injury. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens G/C Tony Bergstrom talks about coming in the Browns game after Marshal Yanda season ending injury. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about the team being prepared to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about the team being prepared to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

Friday: The Ravens will land at Heathrow Airport in the morning before practicing at The Hazelwood Centre in the afternoon. It is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. local time same time as kickoff for Sunday’s game.

Saturday: The Ravens will participate in a team walk-through.

Sunday: Kickoff between the Ravens and Jaguars is set for 2:30 p.m. at Wembley Stadium in London (9:30 a.m. on the East Coast). It can be seen on Ch. 13 and live streamed on Yahoo! and Verizon. The team will return to Baltimore after the game.

