Fifteen players missing from or limited at Ravens practice on Monday

The Ravens practiced Monday afternoon in preparation for Thursday night’s home game against the Miami Dolphins without seven players.

Outside linebackers Terrell Suggs (knee) and rookie Tim Williams (thigh), defensive backs Jimmy Smith (Achilles tendon) and Anthony Levine Sr. (back), wide receiver Michael Campanaro (shoulder), running back Terrance West (left calf) and tight end Maxx Williams (left ankle) did not take part in Monday’s session.

An additional eight players were limited. That group consisted of wide receivers Jeremy Maclin (shoulder), Breshad Perriman (concussion) and Mike Wallace (concussion), free safety Tony Jefferson (ankle), inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (knee), right guard Matt Skura (sprained right knee), tight end Benjamin Watson (knee) and strong safety Eric Weddle (ankle).

Miami did not practice Monday but was still required to produce an injury report. So if the team had practiced, five starters — defensive end Adrian Branch (groin), quarterback Jay Cutler (cracked ribs), wide receiver DeVante Parker (ankle), left guard Anthony Steen (foot), and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) — would have been held out.



Five starters in running back Jay Ajayi (knee/elbow), right tackle Ja’Wuan James (hand), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle), center Mike Pouncey (knee/hip), and tight end Julius Thomas (knee) would have been limited. Cornerback Xavien Howard (shoulder) would have fully participated.

