Safety Eric Weddle tops list of five Ravens players missing from Wednesday’s practice

Eric Weddle was not reported as injured after the Ravens’ 20-0 shutout of the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, but the starting strong safety was absent from the team’s practice Wednesday afternoon.

Weddle played all but one of the 61 defensive snaps in Cincinnati. Rookie Chuck Clark replaced Weddle on that lone play.

The Ravens also worked without cornerbacks Sheldon Price (concussion) and rookie Jaylen Hill (hamstring), running back Danny Woodhead (left hamstring), and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (left knee).

Coach John Harbaugh said before practice that Woodhead will miss at least four weeks. Harbaugh also said Smith is unlikely to play in Sunday’s home opener against the Cleveland Browns, but could return for the next game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

