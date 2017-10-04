Defensive backs Jimmy Smith and Lardarius Webb are newest absences from Ravens practice

Already missing starting defensive tackle Brandon Williams, the Ravens opened this week’s practices for Sunday’s game at the Oakland Raiders without defensive backs Jimmy Smith and Lardarius Webb.

Both players were in for more than 60 percent of the defensive snaps in Sunday’s 26-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium, and neither was reported to have suffered an injury. Smith made four tackles, while Webb finished with three tackles, one sack, and two quarterback hits.

The team’s injury report that will provide more information will be released Wednesday afternoon.

Williams, who has sat out the past two contests because of a left foot ailment, did not practice, but did watch from the sideline in a sleeveless purple shirt and black shorts. He did not wear the protective boot he wore Sunday.

Tight ends Benjamin Watson and Maxx Williams were also absent. Watson, who caught five passes for 43 yards in the loss to the Steelers, missed two practices last week because of a left calf injury. Williams has not played in the last two games because of a left ankle ailment.

Rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill returned to practice for the first time in the regular season. The undrafted free agent has been sidelined by a hamstring injury.

