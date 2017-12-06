Linebackers C.J. Mosley, Za’Darius Smith missing from Ravens practice on Wednesday

The Ravens opened their week of preparation for Sunday night’s road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers without a pair of key defensive contributors.

Middle linebacker C.J. Mosley and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith were absent from the portion of practice open to the media. Mosley has not missed a start despite spraining his right ankle in a 23-0 shutout of the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 19. It is uncertain what is affecting Smith, who was not reported to have suffered an injury after Sunday’s 44-20 thrashing of the Detroit Lions.

CAPTION Ravens coach John Harbaugh discusses respectful rivalry with Steelers. (Childs Walker/Baltimore Sun video) Ravens coach John Harbaugh discusses respectful rivalry with Steelers. (Childs Walker/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco gives his thoughts on Sunday night's Ravens-Steelers game. (Childs Walker/Baltimore Sun video) Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco gives his thoughts on Sunday night's Ravens-Steelers game. (Childs Walker/Baltimore Sun video)

Running back Alex Collins was present. He rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday, but was unavailable after the game to talk because of what the team described as severe migraines.

Rookie guard Jermaine Eluemunor also returned after sitting out the past two contests due to a shoulder ailment.

