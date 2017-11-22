Ronnie Stanley present, but Austin Howard absent from Ravens practice Wednesday

Starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley took part in Ravens practice Wednesday afternoon, but his counterpart on the other end of the offensive line was absent.

Right tackle Austin Howard was missing from the portion of Wednesday’s session open to the media. He was not reported after Sunday’s 23-0 shutout of the Green Bay Packers to have suffered an injury, and the team is not required to publish an injury report until Thursday.

Stanley sat out Sunday’s victory because of a concussion. James Hurst shifted from left guard to fill Stanley’s spot, and Luke Bowanko made his first start of the season at left guard.

Coach John Harbaugh said before practice that Stanley is still in the concussion protocol, and quarterback Joe Flacco conceded that Stanley’s absence has been felt.

“The first thing obviously is, you have to switch guys around and you have to take guys out of their position and ask them to do a little bit more than they’re used to doing just because they’re in a different spot on the field,” Flacco said. “Then you couple that with the fact that your first-round-draft-pick-type talent isn’t out there, it definitely all adds up.”

Middle linebacker C.J. Mosley and cornerback Jimmy Smith also were not spotted at practice. Mosley suffered an ankle injury late in Sunday’s win, and Smith continues to be nagged by an Achilles tendon injury.

