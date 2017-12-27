WR Mike Wallace, DT Brandon Williams limited in Ravens practice Wednesday

Two starters in wide receiver Mike Wallace and defensive tackle Brandon Williams were limited in Wednesday afternoon’s practice, according to the Ravens’ first injury report of the week.

Wallace is dealing with a knee ailment, while Williams is battling a back injury. While their appearance on the injury report might raise some eyebrows, their participation Thursday and Friday will go a long way toward determining their status for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.

In addition to Wallace and Williams, rookie guard Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder) and fullback-defensive lineman Patrick Ricard (neck) were limited. Ricard wore a red noncontact jersey during the portion of Wednesday’s practice open to the media.

Right tackle Austin Howard and wide receiver Jeremy Maclin did not participate.

Howard appeared to hyperextend his left knee in the second quarter of Saturday’s 23-16 win against the Indianapolis Colts. He still played 69 of 73 snaps on offense, but if he can’t play against Cincinnati, Andrew Donnal might get his first start since Jan. 1, 2017, when he played for the Los Angeles Rams.

Maclin has not practiced since injuring his left knee in the first quarter of a 27-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 17 and did not play Saturday.

The Bengals practiced without four starters: linebacker Vontaze Burfict (right shoulder), cornerback William Jackson (knee), rookie running back Joe Mixon (ankle) and left tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (shoulder). Ogbuehi sat out Cincinnati’s 26-17 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and Burfict, Jackson and Mixon were knocked out of that game at various points.

A pair of starters in rookie linebacker Jordan Evans (concussion) and strong safety Shawn Williams (concussion) were limited. Running back Giovani Bernard, who had 168 total yards from scrimmage and one touchdown in the win against Detroit, was also limited with an ankle injury.

