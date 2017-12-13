Ravens open week of practice for Browns game without WR Mike Wallace

The Ravens’ first day of practice leading up to Sunday’s road game against the Cleveland Browns began without wide receiver Mike Wallace.

Wallace did not practice Wednesday after not being reported to have sustained an injury in Sunday night’s 39-38 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers. But he did miss a few plays after suffering what appeared to be a right ankle injury in the first quarter before returning to the game.

Rookie guard Jermaine Eluemunor was also absent from the portion of practice open to the media. Eluemunor had practiced fully Friday despite a shoulder injury, but sat out his third straight game.

On a brighter note, wide receiver-kick returner Chris Moore and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith were active during Wednesday’s session. Moore injured his hip during the second quarter Sunday and did not return. Smith missed all three days of practice last week because of an injured shoulder and was ruled out before the game against the Steelers.

