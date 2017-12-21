John Harbaugh unconcerned about LT Ronnie Stanley missing Thursday’s practice because of illness

The absence of starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley from Thursday morning’s practice was startling, but not to Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

Harbaugh said after practice that Stanley, who has started 13 of 14 games, did not participate Thursday because of an illness. The 2016 first-round pick was listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium, which suggests he will start.

Asked about his level of concern regarding Stanley’s absence, Harbaugh replied: “No concern. He’s just sick. He’s just getting over something. [Outside linebacker] Matt Judon had something yesterday. It’s that time of year.”

Starting wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (left knee) did not practice for the third straight day and is doubtful for Saturday.

While describing Maclin as a game-time decision, Harbaugh said another option involves adding a fifth wideout to a group that includes Mike Wallace, Chris Moore, Breshad Perriman and Michael Campanaro.

“I think we could add one. It remains to be seen,” he said. “We have until tomorrow at 4 to make those kinds of decisions for this game. So that would be part of the conversation, for sure.”

Three players -- slot cornerback Maurice Canady (knee), defensive end Carl Davis (right shoulder) and defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. (thigh) — are questionable. Levine has been limited in practice all week, but Canady and Davis were upgraded from limited participation on Wednesday to full practice on Thursday.

Judon, limited Wednesday by an illness, was removed from the team’s injury report.

Indianapolis ruled out three starters in wide receiver Donte Moncrief (ankle), right tackle Denzelle Good (knee) and former Ravens cornerback Rashaan Melvin (left hand). Tight end Jason Vander Laan was also out with a concussion.

Three more starters — inside linebacker Jeremiah George (neck), running back Frank Gore (not injury related) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (shoulder) — practiced fully Thursday and are listed as questionable.

