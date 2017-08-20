Sixteen players sit out Ravens practice on Sunday morning

After practicing Saturday with 15 players absent, the Ravens had 16 players missing from Sunday morning’s session at the team’s training facility in Owings Mills.

Wide receiver Chris Matthews returned after sitting out Saturday for undisclosed reasons. But rookie wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo and rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams were absent Sunday after taking part in Saturday’s practice.

Adeboyejo still does not look fully healthy from his left leg injury suffered on Aug. 13. Williams appeared to be fine on Saturday.

The cornerback group continued to work without four members in Brandon Boykin (unspecified), Maurice Canady (torn cartilage in knee), Robertson Daniel (undisclosed), and rookie Marlon Humphrey (hamstring).

The offensive line also practiced without four players. They were tackles Ronnie Stanley (unspecified) and Stephane Nembot (undisclosed) and guards Alex Lewis (torn labrum) and rookie Nico Siragusa (torn ACL, MCL, and PCL in left knee).

CAPTION “My role for now is coming out and work hard and earn my playing time,” said Zuttah when asked about his role with the Ravens. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) “My role for now is coming out and work hard and earn my playing time,” said Zuttah when asked about his role with the Ravens. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh talks about the return of Jeremy Zuttah, and the play of linebackers Za'Darius Smith and Kamalei Correa. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh talks about the return of Jeremy Zuttah, and the play of linebackers Za'Darius Smith and Kamalei Correa. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

Players who have missed multiple practices and sat out again were wide receivers Breshad Perriman (right hamstring tightness) and rookie Tim White (torn thumb ligaments), running backs Kenneth Dixon (torn meniscus in left knee) and Danny Woodhead (unspecified), quarterback Joe Flacco (back), and rookie inside linebacker Donald Payne.

Cornerback Tavon Young (torn ACL in left knee) remained on the team’s physically unable to perform list.

The Ravens announced Sunday morning that they released inside linebacker Lamar Louis and waived wide receiver Kenny Bell (hamstring) from injured reserve.

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun