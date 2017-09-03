Ravens start building practice squad by re-signing WR Adeboyejo, FB Ortiz, others and adding RB Collins

The Ravens began stocking their 10-man practice squad Sunday afternoon, bringing back players who were part of their final roster cuts a day earlier, and also bringing in running back Alex Collins.

The team announced that it had re-signed fullback Ricky Ortiz, wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo, tight end Ryan Malleck, offensive talent Maurquice Shakir, outside linebacker Boseko Lokombo and cornerback Reggie Porter.

Guard-center Matt Skura, who started all four preseason games for the Ravens, is also expected to join the practice squad if he’s not added to the 53-man roster.

All seven players spent the entire training camp with the Ravens.

Collins spent the preseason with the Seattle Seahawks, who drafted him in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. Collins, who was cut by Seattle yesterday, played in 11 games for them last season and rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries, and caught 11 passes for 84 yards. He played his college ball at Arkansas.

Ortiz, who played at Oregon State, had three carries for 8 yards and four catches for 21 yards in the preseason, but the Ravens chose not to keep a fullback on their 53-man roster.

An undrafted rookie out of Mississippi, Adeboyejo had a strong start to training camp, but his progress was slowed by a knee injury. He finished preseason with three catches for 31 yards.

Malleck had one catch for 10 yards this preseason. The former Virginia Tech player provides depth at a position where the Ravens have struggled to keep guys healthy.

Shakir, an undrafted rookie out of Middle Tennessee State, started the team’s preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints at right tackle.

After playing in the Canadian Football League, Lokombo signed with the Ravens early in the offseason. He finished the preseason with five tackles and showed pass-rushing skills, but the Ravens were too deep at outside linebacker for Lokombo to make the regular-season roster.

He struggled in the last preseason game against the Saints, but Porter opened eyes this summer after being a late addition to the undrafted free agent class. The rookie out of Utah had six tackles.

