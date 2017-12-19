Jeremy Maclin absent, Carl Davis present at Ravens practice Tuesday

The Ravens’ first practice of the week on Tuesday could be described as a good-news, bad-news scenario.

The bad news is that starting wide receiver Jeremy Maclin did not take part in the afternoon session. Maclin caught one pass for 22 yards and a first down in the first quarter of Sunday’s victory at the Cleveland Browns, but injured his left knee on a hit by Browns rookie safety Jabrill Peppers.

In his first season with the Ravens, Maclin has battled shoulder and stinger injuries, but still ranks second on the offense in yards (440) and touchdown catches (three) and fourth in receptions (40). If he can’t make his 13th start of the year against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Chris Moore will likely start with Mike Wallace in the unit’s two-receiver sets, and Moore and Breshad Perriman could join Wallace in three-receiver alignments.

Defensive end Carl Davis, however, did participate in practice. Davis sustained a leg injury in the first half of Sunday’s win and did not play in the second half.

Since Brent Urban went down with a Lisfranc foot injury that ended his season on Sept. 24, Davis has started eight games, including six of the past seven. He has made a career-high 17 tackles and added a half-sack thus far.

