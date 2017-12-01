MLB C.J. Mosley absent from Ravens practice on Friday

The Ravens’ final practice of the week before Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium began without middle linebacker C.J. Mosley.

Mosley has been dealing with a sprained right ankle suffered in the team’s 23-16 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 19. He had been limited in Wednesday’s and Thursday’s sessions, but had said Thursday that he was fine.

Rookie guard Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder) was also absent Friday. He did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday and appears to be in line to sit out his second straight contest. Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs took the practice off as a veteran.

Cornerbacks Jimmy Smith (Achilles tendon) and rookie Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) – who have been limited for the past two days – took part in Friday’s session. Running back Alex Collins (calf) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (right knee) were also present after practicing fully on Thursday.

