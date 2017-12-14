Wide receiver Mike Wallace absent from Ravens practice for second straight day

Mike Wallace’s absence from Ravens practice on Thursday for the second straight day is a disconcerting sign before Sunday’s road game against the Cleveland Browns.

Wallace injured his right ankle in the first quarter of Sunday night’s 39-38 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but managed to finish with three catches for a team-high 72 yards. His non-participation in Wednesday’s practice was thought to be minor, but a second straight absence does not appear promising. Whether he practices Friday will be an indication of his availability against the Browns.

If Wallace – who leads in receiving yards (559) and is tied for the lead in touchdown catches (three) – is unable to play, Chris Moore would likely start with Jeremy Maclin in a two-receiver set. Breshad Perriman, who has been a healthy scratch in two of the last three contests, could join them.

Four players who were limited on Wednesday are practicing. They are slot cornerback Maurice Canady (knee), center Ryan Jensen (ankle), Moore (hip), and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (shoulder).

Rookie guard Jermaine Eluemunor (left shoulder), who fully participated on Wednesday, is also present.

