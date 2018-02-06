Ravens sign wide receiver DeVier Posey, reigning MVP of CFL's Grey Cup

The Ravens added an interesting name to their uncertain wide receiver mix Tuesday, signing DeVier Posey, who was most valuable player of the Canadian Football League’s Grey Cup in November.

Posey, has played 26 career NFL games and has 22 catches for 272 yards, all for the Houston Texans who drafted him in the third round in 2012. Posey’s only NFL touchdown came in an AFC divisional round playoff matchup with the New England Patriots in January 2013. He tore his Achilles tendon later in the game.

The 27-year-old Posey, who has battled injuries throughout his career, also was with the New York Jets and Denver Broncos, but didn’t see any regular-season action with either team.

He has spent the past two years with the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL. Posey had 52 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season.

Posey then was named MVP in the Argos’ 27-24 win over the Calgary Stampeders in November’s Grey Cup, the equivalent of the NFL’s Super Bowl. He caught seven passes for 175 yards in the title game, including a 100-yard touchdown reception.

The Argos, coached by former Ravens offensive coordinator Marc Trestman, let Posey out of his contract last week so he could explore NFL opportunities. Posey played in college at Ohio State.

The Ravens will likely overhaul their receiver corps this offseason. Mike Wallace and Michael Campanaro (River Hill) are pending free agents and Jeremy Maclin is a potential salary cap cut. The only other receivers on the team’s roster right now are Breshad Perriman, Chris Moore, Quincy Adeboyejo and Tim White.

