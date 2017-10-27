Ravens dedicated Thursday night’s convincing win vs. Miami to the late Konrad Reuland

In the midst of the post-game euphoria in the Ravens locker room beneath M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore after Thursday night’s 40-0 rout of the Miami Dolphins, there was also a moment for tears.

The parents of the late Konrad Reuland, a former tight end who spent 19 months with the team before dying at the age of 29 on Dec. 12, 2016, from a brain aneurysm, were in the locker room to listen to coach John Harbaugh dedicate the win in Reuland’s memory. Rod Carew, the 72-year-old Hall of Fame baseball player who received Reuland’s heart and one of his kidneys, was also present.

“They were in the locker room, and [wide receiver] Griff Whalen – Griff was a teammate of Konrad’s at Stanford – presented them the game ball,” Harbaugh said. “It was a very emotional, very awesome moment. I just want to thank them for being here. In Konrad’s memory, it was a great win.”

The Reuland and Carew families were at the game to be honored after the first change of possession during the first quarter.

Middle linebacker C.J. Mosley recalled how swiftly Reuland’s condition deteriorated.

“It was tough when we heard the news when he first got his aneurysm,” he said. “His mom was texting Coach Harbaugh and keeping tabs on how he was doing. The first day, they said he was fighting, doing good. Then, all of a sudden, you know, he passed away. It was tough but it’s always good, especially getting a win like that, when his parents [were here]. His mom was emotional.”

Between 2014 and 2015, Reuland – who wore No. 86 – was signed to the practice squad on three different occasions before getting promoted to the active roster on Dec. 8, 2015. He was released by the team on May 3, 2016.

Mosley said Reuland gave himself fully in an effort to carve out a spot on the team.

“It just showed the strength he had when he first got here,” Mosley said. “He came in on the practice squad, the scout team just to show a look, and he was one-hand catching and catching on the ‘one’ defense like he’d been here. So that just showed the type of motivation that he had. No matter what position he was in, he wanted to be a part of the team. He was definitely part of the team.”

CAPTION "We coach a lot better, obviously, and we played a lot better," said Ravens coach John Harbaugh. "If you're comparing the [last] two games, that's all I can say about it." (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "We coach a lot better, obviously, and we played a lot better," said Ravens coach John Harbaugh. "If you're comparing the [last] two games, that's all I can say about it." (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION "You're taught when a quarterback slides, you want to aim for the head because when he [does] slide, your trajectory is going to be going over where his head was at the initial play," said Ravens' C.J. Mosley. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "You're taught when a quarterback slides, you want to aim for the head because when he [does] slide, your trajectory is going to be going over where his head was at the initial play," said Ravens' C.J. Mosley. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun