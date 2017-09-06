Staff picks for Ravens-Bengals game

How our reporters and editors see the Ravens-Bengals game shaping up Sunday:

Jen Badie

Bengals 20, Ravens 13

The Bengals have won seven of the last 10 meetings with the Ravens, and with Joe Flacco missing preseason and usually struggling against them (a career 72.6 QB rating and more interceptions than touchdowns), that trend probably isn't going to change.

Edward Lee

Bengals 14, Ravens 10

Joe Flacco is a gamer, but weeks of rust will contribute to struggles in his first action of the season, and the offense will suffer, too. The defense will keep it close though in a losing effort.

Mike Preston

Bengals 13, Ravens 10

This should be a tight defensive battle. If the Ravens’ defensive line can control the line of scrimmage and force a turnovers or two they will win. The Bengals have a weak offensive line, but they have good speed at the skilled positions which will make the difference.

Peter Schmuck

Bengals 16, Ravens 13

The Ravens just aren't ready to be at their best offensively, so they'll have to depend on their apparently stout defense. That won't be quite enough against a formidable divisional opponent on the road.

Childs Walker

Bengals 17, Ravens 13

The Ravens struggle in Cincinnati under the best circumstances, and with Joe Flacco re-taking control of the offense after just a week of practice, these aren't the best circumstances. Slight advantage goes to the home team in an ugly defensive slugfest.

Jeff Zrebiec

Bengals 20, Ravens 13

The Ravens haven't played well at Paul Brown Stadium in years and it's hard to imagine their starting offense having enough chemistry after barely being on the field together to pull out a road win. The defense will hold its own, but it won't be enough.